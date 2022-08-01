League Two title winner Carl Baker is among 15 players who have scored on their Pompey debuts in the 21st Century. Picture: Joe Pepler

After Colby Bishop's Sheffield Wednesday feat, 14 others who scored on Portsmouth debuts - including ex-West Brom, Cardiff, Ipswich, Arsenal and Sunderland players

Colby Bishop netted on his Pompey debut during a pulsating 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By Neil Allen
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:08 pm

He’s among a number of players to have opened their Blues account on their first appearance for the club.

Here are 14 others who, since 2001, netted at least one goal on their Pompey debut….

1. Kanu - August 2006

Kanu came off the bench against Blackburn on the opening day of the 2006-07 season and netted twice - while also missed a penalty - in a 3-0 triumph. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

2. David Norris - August 2011

Pompey travelled to Middlesbrough for the opening game of the 2011-12 season under Steve Cotterill. David Norris, a free transfer recruit from Ipswich, netted on his debut in a 2-2 draw. Picture: Steve Reid

3. Brett Pitman - August 2017

New Pompey boss Kenny Jackett brought Brett Pitman to Fratton Park from Ipswich. He netted twice on his debut in a 2-0 triumph over Rochdale at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

4. John Utaka - August 2007

The Nigerian international scored on his Blues bow in a 2-2 draw at Derby County on the opening day of the Premier League. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

