He’s among a number of players to have opened their Blues account on their first appearance for the club.
Here are 14 others who, since 2001, netted at least one goal on their Pompey debut….
1. Kanu - August 2006
Kanu came off the bench against Blackburn on the opening day of the 2006-07 season and netted twice - while also missed a penalty - in a 3-0 triumph. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty
2. David Norris - August 2011
Pompey travelled to Middlesbrough for the opening game of the 2011-12 season under Steve Cotterill. David Norris, a free transfer recruit from Ipswich, netted on his debut in a 2-2 draw. Picture: Steve Reid
3. Brett Pitman - August 2017
New Pompey boss Kenny Jackett brought Brett Pitman to Fratton Park from Ipswich. He netted twice on his debut in a 2-0 triumph over Rochdale at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler
4. John Utaka - August 2007
The Nigerian international scored on his Blues bow in a 2-2 draw at Derby County on the opening day of the Premier League. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images
