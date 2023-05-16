Former Blues favourite Christian Burgess netted twice in a 3-0 win over Genk on Sunday night, both headers arriving from corners.

It tantalisingly put Royale Union Saint-Gilloise within two matches of reaching the qualification stages of the Champions League.

Indeed, they also remain in the running for the Jupiler Pro League title, presently positioned one point behind leaders Antwerp with three games remaining.

Burgess left Fratton Park as a free agent in July 2020 after arranging a switch to Union, capping a stunning personal campaign in which he was crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season.

Yet the defender’s remarkable Belgium love affair shows no sign of fading.

During three years with the Tony Bloom-owned club, he has won the Belgian First Division B title, spent two seasons in the top flight, competed in the Champions League, and remains a first-team regular.

And, according to Vincent Miller, a journalist with Le Soir, the popular Burgess has been given the Air Burgey nickname in tribute to his aerial strength.

Christian Burgess celebrates scoring for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise against Genk on Sunday night. Picture: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Miller told The News: ‘The fans love Christian Burgess and he’s a good fit for the club.

‘This is probably the best club in Belgium for him, it’s the club’s mentality, it’s a club for left people who are engaged in social things, it’s not ultra.

‘The training ground is around 40km from where the club is based in Brussels, so most live near that, but not Christian. He lives in Brussels with his girlfriend, who is Belgian.

‘He prefers being in the city, he loves the culture, it is a very nice place, with museums for him to visit, and he’s very happy there, while also helps with refugee schemes.

Christian Burgess was crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2019-20 - and immediately moved to Belgium to further his career.

‘It’s funny, when he first arrived we thought he was very slow on the pitch, not fast at all, but you soon saw he’s very intelligent in his position and not often players dribble past him.

‘Union play with three centre-backs and that suits him. He operates in the middle of them, with quick players around him – and is so impressive with his heading.

‘He wins everything in the air, which has led to his nickname of ‘Air Burgey’. The joke is he’s like a plane, very good in high positions. It’s a name which has stuck with him during his time here.

‘For me, he has improved during his time here, barely makes a mistake, wins everything in the air, and it looks like he could take us to Europe again.’

Union finished second in their regular Belgian season, with Genk finishing top on goal difference, albeit not declared champions.

Instead the format involves the top four entering the Championship round for six matches which, ultimately, decide the winner of the 2022-23 season.

Union, who last term finished second behind Club Brugge, are once again in the running – with Burgess at the heart of it.