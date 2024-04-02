Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Pompey legends will welcome fans to Fratton Park for tonight’s top-of-the-table battle with Derby County.

That’s after the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust revealed the result of their recent poll, which asked the PO4 faithful who they would like to see featured in an exciting new mural at the Blues’ famous old ground.

A short-list of iconic names to have graced Fratton Park with the famous star and crescent proudly on their chests over the past 30 years was drawn up, with the Trust keen to feature players who current fans have fond memories of.

And with more than 2,400 votes cast, the outcome was six players with a combined total of 1,496 Pompey appearances under their belts - namely, Alan Knight, Guy Whittingham, Linvoy Primus, Kanu, Paul Merson and Robert Prosinecki.

It’s a star-studded line-up if ever there was one, with all six hugely popular figures during their spells with the club. According to Trust chairman Donald Vass, it’s a six-a-side team that would be a thrill to watch.

He said: ‘The supporters have chosen some superb Pompey icons here. What a six-a-side team this would make! Between them, they’ve delivered cup wins, achieved promotions, scored iconic goals and broken records while playing for Pompey.

‘Some have dedicated their life to the club, others dazzled for one special season, but each of them have given Pompey fans incredible memories, which we hope this street art mural will rekindle.’

The eye-catching mural is located on the side wall of the club shop and ticket office. It will be on display for the very first time tonight when the Blues host Derby in what is being billed as a League One title-decider.