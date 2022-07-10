Nonetheless, the 24-year-old has pledged business as usual in his bid to establish himself as the Blues’ number one.

Danny Cowley remains in the market for a new first-team keeper to replace Gavin Bazunu, with West Brom’s Josh Griffiths high on his wanted list.

In the meantime, Bass and Toby Steward shared duties in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Qatar SC in Murcia, Spain.

Bass has been here before, of course, having been around the first-team since introduced to pre-season fixtures as a 16-year-old in 2014.

And, entering the final year of his Pompey deal, he’s unsure what this season holds.

Bass told The News: ‘Me and the gaffer haven't spoken too much about the situation, it’s one of those.

‘We’re quite a small squad at the moment and he's trying to find the players he’s got to find. If he brings in a keeper he brings in a keeper – and we’ll see where it goes from there.

Alex Bass has featured three times for Pompey this pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘At the moment, he hasn’t said anything.

‘All he’s said is I will be the first person that finds out when or if whatever happens. If he signs a keeper, I will be the first person to know.

‘I've had four managers now and it’s always that feeling where you have to prove yourself each time because a new manager obviously has different opinions.

‘With Kenny it was a bit of a slow burner. He came in when I was quite young, then I got my chance and unfortunately the season was cut short by Covid, but that was a good year for me.

‘Then the new gaffer (Cowley) came in and I was injured, so it takes a bit of time to show what you've got.

‘As a young lad coming through the Academy, maybe that’s one reason why you always have to prove yourself.

‘I always think every season I’ll come back in, work as hard as I can, and wherever that will take me, takes me.

‘You don’t have to prove to other people, it’s mainly about proving to yourself. I know I am good enough to play and hopefully I will get a chance to play.

‘At the moment it’s me and Toby, so we’ll keep working hard as a group and see where it goes from there.’

Bass has made 41 appearances since emerging through Pompey’s Academy.

While last season he announced his return from a double leg break with seven Blues outings, plus 21 games on loan at Bradford during the second half of the campaign.

He added: ‘Being a number two again would be tough..

‘Obviously I don’t know what’s going to happen, so I’m hoping not to think about things like that.

‘I don’t think there are many who are going to be as good as Gav coming down to Pompey again.

‘So if I am, unfortunately, in that position, I will work hard and see where it takes me. Hopefully I’ll prove that I’m better than who we bring in - and see where we go from there.

‘But, at the moment, I don’t know exactly what’s going on with the Gaffer, I come in pre-season, work hard and see where it takes me.’

