Alfie Rutherford was released by the Blues more than eight years ago after he was diagnosed with aortic stenosis during a routine medical. The condition is defined by an unusually narrow valve which consequently decreases blood flow from the heart.

He was advised by the FA to stop playing football, but has since been plying his trade in the National League with Dorking Wanderers – having previously played for both Moneyfields and Havant and Waterlooville FC.

Earlier today Rutherford, now 24, has been into open-heart surgery and is in hospital recovering.

He tweeted: ‘Open heart surgery [is done] – surgery went well, thank you for the messages.’

Rutherford penned a new two-and-a-half year deal to remain with the Surrey outfit in January after gaining interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

It was believed that Dorking placed a £200,000 valuation on him amid strong links elsewhere in the last transfer window – and he has been compared to current Leicester forward Jamie Vardy, who rose to fame after his performance at the National League level.

Despite Danny Cowley having huge admiration for the former Blues youngster, he admitted rumours of a move for the prolific non-league striker were wide of the mark. Rutherford has since also reaffirmed his commitment to Dorking. Picture: Dave Haines

Rumours had been circling of a potential return to Pompey, especially after he bagged more than 30 goals last season. He was the second striker to reach the 30-goal mark last season, just behind Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Yet any potential move to back to Pompey was quickly knocked back by Blues boss Danny Cowley. He said that he holds the former Moneyfields and Hawks forward in high regard but admitted he wasn’t pursuing a move for non-league man.