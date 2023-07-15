News you can trust since 1877
Pompey face Hawks at West Leigh Park today.

‘All comes so easily for him… real quality from youngster… loving his chance’: check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Hawks win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Hawks.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at West Leigh Park – do you agree with his ratings?

Competent showing from the young keeper. Patrolled his area well, kicking and distribution was steady and did all the routine work efficiently.

1. Toby Steward - 7

Competent showing from the young keeper. Patrolled his area well, kicking and distribution was steady and did all the routine work efficiently.

Right-back played within himself and kept things nice and tidy, without really coming to the fore.

2. Zak Swanson - 6

Right-back played within himself and kept things nice and tidy, without really coming to the fore.

Big period in pre-season for the defender as John Mousinho decides his pathway this season. Forceful and physical as ever as he kept the home strikeforce comfortably at bay /

3. Haji Mnoga - 7

Big period in pre-season for the defender as John Mousinho decides his pathway this season. Forceful and physical as ever as he kept the home strikeforce comfortably at bay /

All comes so easily for the defender who’s been a breath of fresh air since his January arrival. Physically dominant and calm and assured with his passing 8

4. Ryley Towler - 8

All comes so easily for the defender who's been a breath of fresh air since his January arrival. Physically dominant and calm and assured with his passing 8

