The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Hawks.
Here’s how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at West Leigh Park – do you agree with his ratings?
1. Toby Steward - 7
Competent showing from the young keeper. Patrolled his area well, kicking and distribution was steady and did all the routine work efficiently. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
Right-back played within himself and kept things nice and tidy, without really coming to the fore. Photo: Rogan
3. Haji Mnoga - 7
Big period in pre-season for the defender as John Mousinho decides his pathway this season. Forceful and physical as ever as he kept the home strikeforce comfortably at bay / Photo: Malcolm Bryce
4. Ryley Towler - 8
All comes so easily for the defender who’s been a breath of fresh air since his January arrival. Physically dominant and calm and assured with his passing 8 Photo: Sarah Standing