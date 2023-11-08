Abu Kamara has revealed how the John Mousinho fear factor inspired his Leyton Orient winner.

The Norwich City loanee told how a first-half rocket from the Pompey head coach paved the way for his key finish in the 2-1 success at Brisbane Road.

Kamara stepped up for the 10-man Blues to deliver a success which saw them bounce back from the FA Cup disappointment at Chesterfield.

The 20-year-old grabbed the third goal of his temporary stay at Fratton Park, as his side advanced to the second of the newly-named Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Kamara explained it arrived after a first-half opportunity went begging, as he failed to make a forward run.

That was seized upon by Mousinho from the sidelines, who made it clear there was a demand for more bursts beyond Kusini Yengi - leading to the lung-busting charge in the game’s decisive moment.

Kamara said: ‘He (Mousinho) had a bit of a pop at me in the first half for not running.

‘The incident was when Jewie (Jewitt-White) played the ball in behind. I wanted it into feet so didn’t run and all I could hear was screaming behind me.

Norwich City loanee Abu Kamara celebrates his Pompey winner at Leyton Orient. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘It was coming from the bench, so I knew what was going on there. So when I saw the ball break in the second half I knew I had to get my head down!

‘Then once Kas (Yengi) saw me running he knew he had to feed the ball into my path. I couldn’t complain at the ball which came because it was literally on my toe, so my touch took it past the defender. Then it was about putting it away - goal.

‘I came to add goals and assists like that, so hopefully I can add many more.’

Kamara’s night didn’t go as expected as he started the evening on the right wing, before dropping deeper when Sean Raggett was sent off in the 19th minute.

The Londoner then shifted into the middle of the park to continue a season where the striker has played in a number of alien positions.

Kamara added: ‘I think I played right-back once when I was young!

‘It’s all about the experience and being able to adjust. Things happen in a game and you have to be able to respond to it.

‘I’ve played as an eight not too many times either, maybe around the under-14 period.

It’s crazy, but you have to essentially do what’s required and if that is rat around - then rat around.