All latest League One done deals - including Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic business

The deals are getting done in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT

And Pompey’s business is up and running with Matt Macey a new arrival to John Mousinho’s squad.

Here’s the latest business from around the division – would you liked to have seen any of these players arrive at Fratton Park?

Lyle Taylor, Joe Hugill, Conor Coventry and Matt Macey are among the latest done deals in League One.

1. Latest League One done deals

Lyle Taylor, Joe Hugill, Conor Coventry and Matt Macey are among the latest done deals in League One. Photo: The News

Brighton - Port Vale (loan)

2. Jensen Weir

Brighton - Port Vale (loan) Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Luton - Lincoln (loan)

3. Joe Taylor

Luton - Lincoln (loan) Photo: Richard Heathcote

Odense - Oxford (loan)

4. Tyler Burey

Odense - Oxford (loan) Photo: The News

