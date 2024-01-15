All latest League One done deals - including Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic business
The deals are getting done in League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT
And Pompey’s business is up and running with Matt Macey a new arrival to John Mousinho’s squad.
Here’s the latest business from around the division – would you liked to have seen any of these players arrive at Fratton Park?
1 / 4
League OnePortsmouthCharlton AthleticWigan AthleticOxford UnitedPompeyMatt MaceyJohn MousinhoFratton Park