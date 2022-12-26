'Allergic to scoring...our season is playing out like the Titanic...at least Southampton are gonna be bottom of the league' - Portsmouth fans deliver verdict on 0-0 draw against Exeter
The Fratton faitfhul have had their say on their 0-0 draw against Exeter.
Despite being the dominant side throughout, Danny Cowley’s men were unable to convert their chances in a packed-out St James Park.
The Blues did have the ball in the back of the net early in the second half when Owen Dale had his strike ruled out.
Denver Hume hit the woodwork before Michael Morrison and Reeco Hackett were spectacularly denied by Jamal Blackman in the Grecians’ net.
The stalemate drops Pompey down to 11th in League One and have now picked up just one win in their last 12 league outings.
Cowley’s men couldn't deliver a festive three points but the Fratton faithful have had their say on the scoreless draw on social media.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@Pompey_Goals: Didn’t lose, didn’t watch it, easy game on Thursday I see it as W all round.
@HarvMarksy: At least Southampton are gonna be bottom of the league.
@PFCJ96: Jamal Blackman won Exeter a point there. Solid saves.
@pfc_sam: Let's face it we ain't beating Ipswich. 2 months without a league win is inexcusable.
@djliamh: They had the prefect chance to make a statement, but yet again, absolute dross. 1 win in 12 is embarrassing.
Something has to change otherwise it’s a mid table finish. What do we do?
@MrGeorgeWilliam: Allergic to scoring it seems, only game in all four leagues without a goal.
@HazzaTWood96: An away draw at Exeter. A better performance defensively but attacking wise it could've been better as we had the chances to win the game.
I'm still Cowley Out but let's see if he can build on this performance but it won't be easy as it's Ipswich at home next.
@jackfurlongg: Ah I love Cowley, but do think it’s time for a change. Form is absolutely awful, no new ideas.
@Pompey_1898: Better performance today, but nil-nils won't get you anywhere and don't mean anything if you don't get a result against Ipswich.
Our season is playing out like the Titanic, time for change.…
@Geoffreyboydcot: When was the last time we won a game?