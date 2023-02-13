Pompey’s defeat to Plymouth on Saturday was yet another indicator that the play-offs look increasingly out of reach.
The Blues still have 18 League One games remaining and 54 points to play for – but overhauling the current 12-point gap to sixth-placed Barnsley looks unattainable.
Of course, no-one is saying that Pompey should throw the towel in and write the rest of the season off.
However, should now be the time to starting looking to the future and the 2023-24 campaign, in particular?
In his first five matches in charge, new head coach John Mousinho has made just six changes to his starting XI in total.
That means seven players – Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Owen Dale and Colby Bishop – have started all those games, while the likes of Denver Hume, Reeco Hackett, Joe Pigott and deadline-day signing Paddy Lane have been restricted to cameo appearances from the bench only.
Injuries and suspension account for five of those changes, but how’s about giving others a go, seeing that the Blues’ form hasn’t miraculously changed in recent weeks?
Why not bring others in who probably fit the brief of front-footed, energetic, aggressive players and who could allow Pompey to build on something heading into next season.
That means some difficult decisions being made, but surely they’ll be worth it if it re-energises the squad and the fans.
Of course, injuries are still impacting Mousinho’s selection choices.
But here’s an alternative XI from those available for tomorrow night’s game against Burton who we think could facilitate a change in the Blues’ fortunes and allow them to build for the future.
After all, nothing ventured, nothing gained.
1. Portsmouth players warming up ahead of the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth at Home Park, Plymouth, England on 11 February 2023.
Photo: Graham Hunt
2. Josh Oluwayemi - goalkeeper
The former Spurs youngster was recalled to the side for Saturday's trip to Plymouth simply because on-loan stopper Matt Macey took ill in the build-up to the game. There's no doubt about it, Macey has impressed during his short time at the club and is proving a shrewd piece of business. But his presence is stunting the development of Oluwayemi, who has impressed largely when given his rare opportunities. Unless Pompey are keen to make Macey's loan stay a permanent one, then surely Oluwayemi deserves a greater shot at staking his claim to be No1 ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. Zak Swanson - right-back
Danny Cowley led us to believe that the former Arsenal youngster wasn't ready to be a regular at League One level this season. He might have been right to a degree, with Swanson struggling for consistency since being trusted to fill the shoes of Joe Rafferty. However, he's still demonstrated bags of potential that needs to be harnessed. He's missed the past few games through injury but should be recalled for the game against Burton. Initially seen as one for the future. However, the future needs to start now.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Di'Shon Bernard - centre-back 1
What? No Raggett? Yes, one of the tough decisions eluded to above that is perhaps needed. The Pompey cult hero might find himself to be unlucky sitting on the bench - especially to a youngster who is on loan and perhaps unlikely to be here next season. However, Raggett's form has suffered a blip this season and perhaps now is the time to give him a break and take him out of the firing line. You just have to glance at social media on a Saturday afternoon to see where most fans' anger is directed towards following a defeat. Bernard might also be tempted to make his loan move from Man Utd permanent if he sees a specific role for him at Pompey moving forward.
Photo: Graham Hunt