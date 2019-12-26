Pompey moved within a point of the League One play-offs after a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The Blues delivered a superb second-half performance to put the leaders to the sword at Fratton Park.

Ben Close and Ronan Curtis were on target to deliver more festive cheer to the Fratton faithful.

After a stuttering start to the season, Kenny Jackett's side are now well and truly in the promotion race.

And here’s how supporters have been reacting to the win on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and on Twitter...

Stephen Toone

Marcus Harness toasts Pompey's victory over Wycombe. Picture: Graham Hunt

Always had confidence in Kenny and his team, come May promotion will arrive

Daniel Moth

Andy Cannon is constantly pushing great team result

Mark Pinhorne

Another good show. Keep it up. Pup

Aaron Newlan

Well done Kenny and the team

@terryhack60

I think all the #Pompey moaners and #jackettout brigade can start to hang their heads in shame! You have to keep your head and not panic when a few results don’t go your way!

@JLonsdale_96

The fact that cannon has played against Ipswich and Wycombe and got a result against both sides shows exactly why Cannon should be in the

@Pompey squad

@JuddPFC95

Close and Cannon both absolutely superb today, ran the pitch. Curtis on fire and Walkes was brilliant in at LB.

I’m starting to enjoy this Pompey.

@Real_Dan_Horton

Blimey you’d think KJ had morphed in Klopp! Yes he’s got it right the last 2 games, but still doesn’t change how badly he got it wrong in the first few months. I’ll now reserve judgement until end of the season. Up the blues #Pompey

@JAudley89

Another massive win & performance today #Pompey if someone had offered me 7 points from the last 3 homes games vs the top 3, would’ve snapped your hand off!!

@Pompey_Jake

Must say.. Both full backs had a good game today. So fair play to them