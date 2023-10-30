Terry Devlin celebrates his match-winner against Reading with team-mate Paddy Lane

The 19-year-old sent the away end at Reading into dreamland on Saturday as he coolly fired home Pompey’s match-winner against the Royals.

His 58th-minute strike from Colby Bishop’s knockdown completed a breathtaking comeback from John Mousinho’s side, who found themselves 2-0 down at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with 27 minutes on the clock.

It also helped the Blues open up a six-point lead at the top of the League One standings as second-placed Oxford faltered at home to Wycombe.

Considering Devlin – a summer signing from Irish League side Glentoran – wasn’t even in the match-day squad for last Tuesday night’s trip to Cambridge United, it’s little wonder he was overjoyed at the final whistle.

It’s also understandable how amazed he was at the reaction of the 2,891 supporters who were singing the young midfielder’s praises long into the early hours of Sunday morning.

According Devlin, the roar that resonated around the Madejski Stadium following his maiden league goal is something that will prove hard to better.

Speaking to BBC Solent following his heroics, the Ulsterman said: ‘It hasn’t even hit (home) yet, I don’t think.

‘Just whenever the goal went in, it was amazing, absolutely amazing. Obviously, the noise from the fans when it went in was crazy.

‘Just to get my first goal in my first start is just a dream come true for me because it’s obviously my first year in professional football in England. It’s just amazing.

‘I don’t think I will (ever forget that roar). It will have to be a really big moment to top that.

‘I was told on Thursday (about starting the game). I was a bit surprised obviously after being left out on Tuesday night – but that’s what it’s going to take to get promotion. It’s about being a squad and it’s about being ready when called upon. And, thankfully, I was.’

Since his summer move across the water for an undisclosed fee, Devlin has clocked up nine appearances in all competitions for Pompey.

Five of those have been as a substitute in the league as the Blues look to end their 11-year wait for a return to the Championship.

Competition for places within Mousinho’s promotion-chasing squad is understandably strong.

However, the Northern Ireland under-21 international has been putting in extra work to ensure he remains in the head coach’s thinking.

‘Sometimes Colby goes for goal (in those situations) but thankfully he’s nodded it down to me and I’m there,’ added Devlin.

‘I’ve been working really hard with (first-team coach) Zesh Rehman after training, doing a bit of extra work about getting in the box, timing my runs and my finishing.

‘I missed a coupe before that but took my chance to go 3-2 up, which was just amazing.