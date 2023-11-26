From the 87th minute, defiant Pompey supporters provided a non-stop 10-minute rendition of the song

John Mousinho saluted the remarkable Fratton faithful for their powerful backing to light up a ‘dismal’ day.

A 4-0 home mauling at the hands of Blackpool also marked the below-par Blues losing their 27-match league unbeaten run - and League One’s top spot.

Nonetheless, sagging spirits were lifted late on with a non-stop rendition of ‘Super Pompey And We’re Going Up’ which lasted 10 minutes until the final whistle.

The Fratton faithful were praised by John Mousinho for their backing irrespective of the 4-0 scoreline. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Some among the 18,697 crowd had departed by that stage, yet many of those remaining joined in with the defiant chant, which spread among the home stands.

And, while mourning an awful result, the Blues’ head coach sang the supporters’ praises.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It was amazing, then again I know that’s what the fans are capable of producing.

‘It was a really nice moment in an otherwise dismal afternoon. As long as it doesn’t happen too often, I’m sure we will keep getting that support and that appreciation.

‘I heard it constantly. it’s not lost on me. We were 4-0 down and they were still going at it, while then applauded us off the pitch.

‘I think that reaction was an indication of how well the lads have done this year and what the fans are seeing on the pitch. Obviously they’re delighted with the way things have gone until Saturday.

‘The way we have gone about our business this season, the times we’ve gone goals down, and sometimes not necessarily got the results we deserved. Everybody acknowledges what we’re trying to do and the way we are trying to play.

‘We’ve very, very thankful we have a fanbase like that. It felt like a blip against Blackpool - and we’ve got to make sure that it is.’

Pompey’s previous league defeat was at home to Sheffield Wednesday on March 11.

They next head to Burton on Tuesday night (7.45pm) seeking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing outcome.

They will also seek to reclaim top spot, after Bolton’s 7-0 hammering of Exeter nudged the Blues into second place.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s not a feeling we are used to, we need to look back on that with immense pride and remember all the positives we took from that run.

‘It would have been lovely for us to go through the season unbeaten and just sail off into the sunset. We knew that was never going to happen - and never wanted to say that before.

‘But we’ve taken our medicine against Blackpool, we lost the game and have to move on, making sure we have everything at our disposal to go again on Tuesday night.