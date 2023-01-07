Simon Bassey’s League One side couldn’t do enough to hold off the Premier League giants as their FA Cup run came to an end.

England skipper Harry Kane’s 50th-minute effort was the difference despite the Blues putting on a valiant performance in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attention turned away from the club’s managerial search as Pompey made the mouth-watering trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues’ best chance of the afternoon fell to Reeco Hackett early on but Antonio Conte’s men proved too much for Bassey’s injury-hit side.

His men were backed by an impressive sold-out following from the Fratton faithful, who made their maiden visit to Spurs’ new ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although 8,880 fans made the trip from the south coast, Pompey fans on social media claimed there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans have had their say on the defeat to Spurs.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Excellent makes you wonder why them players didn’t bother for Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Hilly69er: Bring that effort into the league. Swanson has a big future ahead of him Morrell class as well!

@84Knight: Swanson (lifetime contract please) and Morrell were absolutely fantastic. I would have taken a 1-0 loss all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that Kane and Son had to play 90mins and that Kane had to score the winner shows how well we did today.

@ELilliLDWorman: Great effort lads & fantastic support from the fans. Thought Morrell & Swanson were outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TrishSpeirs48: Fairplay to those boys, one of the better performances of the year defensively against tough opposition.

Keep it going on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Ade18524: Amazingly proud by that performance well done a good effort from Pompey a world class strike to beat us, I’ll take that really enjoyed the game and the tie overall.

@bobbeech: Before leaving can you make sure you search Zak Swanson in case Son Heung-min is still in his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Jamesr02_: A class effort against a world class side. Boys can be proud of that.

@gingerboyo: Really don’t hate that. by all accounts, pompey played well and losing to a top PL team chasing the Champions League 1-0 is not bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad