The News understands the ambitious League Two side have tabled an offer to take the 24-year-old to Broadfield Stadium.

Negotiations are continuing between the clubs over a fee for the man who has been involved in the first-team set-up at Fratton Park since 2016.

Crawley have appointed Arsenal under-23 coach Kevin Betsy as boss this summer, and have armed their new man with a significant transfer warchest.

That’s after their takeover by crypto-currency group WAGMI United in April.

The Sussex outfit have already landed League Two’s top scorer Dom Telford from Newport County, in a busy summer of recruitment to date.

They’ve also made bids for a number of high-profile players, as they signal their intent to mount a promotion bid next term.

Crawley have spent much of the past week using the same facility as Pompey in Spain, training at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia and staying at the same hotel as Danny Cowley’s men.

Alex Bass. Picture: Jason Brown

Bass’ Pompey future appears to be up in the air with a year remaining on his existing agreement, after he spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Bradford City.

The Londoner had also been touted for a move for Brighton’s Carl Rushworth before he joined Lincoln - where Griffiths spent last season on loan.

Cowley is desperate to complete some further transfer activity, with the season now less than three weeks away.