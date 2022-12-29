Danny Cowley’s men ended 2022 with a 2-2 draw against high-flying Ipswich.
Check out Neil Allen’s ratings from the stalemate at Fratton Park.
1. Josh Griffiths - 7
Great first-half save from Lee Evans but suffered agony when he saved Sam Morsy’s shot from distance only to see Conor Chaplin pounce to level.
2. Michael Morrison - 7
So composed and another warrior in the Pompey side who has an excellent knack of being in the right place to block and thwart attacks.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
At his battling best. Ruled supreme in the air and held firm when Ipswich applied their second-half pressure to the Blues’ penalty area.
4. Clark Robertson - 7
(Replaced by Denver Hume on 46 minutes) - Forced off at half-time with either injury or illness. Had looked solid during his time on the pitch.
