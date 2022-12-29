News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pompey player ratings from 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

'An absolute delight...suffered agony...gave Pompey heart and soul' - Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's 2-2 draw against Ipswich

Danny Cowley’s men ended 2022 with a 2-2 draw against high-flying Ipswich.

By Neil Allen
4 minutes ago

Check out Neil Allen’s ratings from the stalemate at Fratton Park.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Great first-half save from Lee Evans but suffered agony when he saved Sam Morsy’s shot from distance only to see Conor Chaplin pounce to level.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

2. Michael Morrison - 7

So composed and another warrior in the Pompey side who has an excellent knack of being in the right place to block and thwart attacks.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7

At his battling best. Ruled supreme in the air and held firm when Ipswich applied their second-half pressure to the Blues’ penalty area.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - 7

(Replaced by Denver Hume on 46 minutes) - Forced off at half-time with either injury or illness. Had looked solid during his time on the pitch.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4