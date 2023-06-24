That’s the verdict of Michael Doyle, who has played with and coached the Blues’ latest summer recruitment.

The 26-year-old will be present on Monday for Pompey’s return to pre-season training after signing a two-year deal following his Forest Green Rovers departure.

Pompey League Two title-winning skipper Doyle was a Coventry team-mate of Stevenson in the 2017-18 campaign, before the youngster was sold to Wolves.

The pair crossed paths once again last summer when Doyle arrived at Forest Green as assistant head coach to Ian Burchnall, inheriting a squad which contained Stevenson.

Certainly he’s well-placed to give a considered verdict on the talents of Pompey’s sixth signing of the transfer window.

Doyle told The News: ‘Ben’s an excellent professional, if he can play to his potential he will be an absolutely brilliant signing for Pompey.

‘He’s flexible, can play defensive midfielder or as an eight, and that variation to be able to fill in both positions is a massive attribute.

Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle worked with Ben Stevenson at Forest Green last season during a spell as assistant head coach. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

‘When I went back to Coventry after Pompey, he had played quite a lot of games at a young age and was the one everyone was talking about, with a lot of interest from decent clubs.

‘He left in January 2018 and years later I’d come across him at Forest Green – and he was a brilliant player to coach.

‘Technically, Ben’s very good, a great size, is athletic, a quiet lad who goes about his business without wanting fuss or attention.

‘He’s also very tough, a bit old school in a way. At Forest Green he had some difficult injuries but wouldn’t tell the physios, he instead kept playing until they realised something wasn’t right with him.

Ben Stevenson (far right) celebrates during Coventry's Checkatrade Trophy win against Oxford United at Wembley in April 2017. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

‘For me, that’s a great mentality, it will take a lot for him to miss games, and he has a lot of ability.

‘Ben’s a very good player and there’s a lot more to come from him. It’s going to be tough coming to a club like Pompey with so many quality midfielders in the building, but he certainly adds to the competition and quality.

‘I think he’s a very good signing for the club.’

Stevenson was a regular in Rovers’ League One line-up last season until Burchnall and Doyle were dismissed in January.

After that, he fell out of favour under new boss Duncan Ferguson, featuring just five times for the remainder of a campaign which ended in relegation.

Doyle added: ‘The year Forest Green won the league, Ben played as a defensive midfielder and was one of the best at the club at breaking up the play and winning second balls.

‘We took over at the start of the next year and played him a bit higher, as an eight, because he has lots of attributes to play there.

’He probably should have more goals and assists in his career and that’s a part of his game that’s in his locker. He just needs to start producing it more.

