But it’s not just Blues supporters who remember the unforgettable evening under the lights at PO4 in November 2008.

Italian legend Filippo Inzaghi has revealed he still has a picture of his 92nd-minute equaliser against Pompey on his bedside table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a shock admission the 49-year-old has claimed the image takes centre stage in his bedroom, despite winning the World Cup with Italy as well as multiple Serie A and Champions League titles during his 21-year career.

The former striker broke the hearts of every Blues fan as his stoppage-time leveller denied Tony Adams’ men an historic triumph over AC Milan.

Younes Kaboul opened the scoring for Pompey before Kanu tapped home a second in front of a jubilant Fratton End on 73 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronaldinho’s excellent 84th-minute free-kick sparked the comeback for the Italian giants with Inzaghi levelling the tie in the dying minutes.

And that evening at Fratton Park is fixture the now Reggina boss has described as ‘unforgettable’ when recalling his experience.

Filippo Inzaghi makes a shock admission over his 'unforgettable' evening at Fratton Park in 2008.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he said: ‘I remember that game well because I scored while wearing the captain’s armband. Believe it or not, I still have a picture on my bedside table!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I wore the Milan armband for one night only [after Gattuso was substituted], or at least very rarely.

‘We went 2-0 down in the second half and I scored a late equaliser as we reached the knockout stages. It was a typical and beautiful English atmosphere – it rained buckets that night.

‘Gianluca Zambrotta kicked a long, very high ball into the box and I brought it down and shot past the goalkeeper.

‘I ran to the Milan fans, who were always so close to pitchside in English stadia. It was an unforgettable evening for me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His praise will not come as much surprise to many Pompey fans, who described the draw against AC Milan as one of the best atmospheres ever at Fratton Park.

That was followed up by Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, who previously detailed the experience under the lights at PO4 as ‘one of the best atmospheres in world football.’