Andy Cannon admitted he was considering his Pompey future ahead of his Ipswich recall.

The midfielder came in from the cold in Saturday’s victory over the Tractor Boys at Fratton Park.

Cannon hadn't made a League One start for exactly three months – nor had he appeared off the bench for more than two months.

But he marked his return in superb fashion as the Blues delivered a 1-0 victory against their promotion rivals.

After arriving at Pompey from Rochdale last January, Cannon has found it difficult to nail down a regular starting spot.

That led to the 23-year-old pondering a potential move elsewhere when the transfer window opens next month.

Andy Cannon is congratulated by Kenny Jackett when substituted during Pompey's win over Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

But now he is determined to remain at PO4 and keep his place in Kenny Jackett’s side.

Asked if he was mulling over his future heading into January, Cannon said: ‘Yeah, definitely. As a player, you just want to keep playing football games and it was three months without a league start for me.

‘I thought this year I’d hopefully just get a good run of games. But I love being here and it's not a question of that. I just want to play football, to be honest.

‘I played on Saturday and hopefully can get a good run of games going, get fully fit then show everyone what I can do.

‘I've not necessarily asked (to leave). I've just said if I'm not playing or not coming on as a sub then I just want to play football.

‘I'm obviously miles away from home, but like I said I love it down here and have some friends I'll keep in contact with for a long time.

‘It's hard. I put the question in but as long as I'm playing or even coming on from the bench then it means something because you can get a bit lost if you go three months without a league start.

‘Hopefully now I can get a good run of games going, be happy playing football and be performing as well.’

Cannon featured for 59 minutes before he was replaced by Gareth Evans.

He was given a warm ovation of applause for his performance from the Fratton faithful while leaving the field.

Pompey’s victory moved them within two points of the play-offs before leaders Wycombe’s trip to the south coast on Boxing Day.

And Cannon is targeting another big scalp and gaining more ground in the promotion race.

He added: ‘That should be us. Teams should be coming here and thinking “We're in for a hard game today”.

‘We got the three points and hopefully we can do the same against Wycombe and starting dragging teams back with us.

‘Then we can start climbing up the table.’