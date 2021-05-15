Andy Cannon celebrates scoring for Pompey at Wigan. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The midfielder’s time at Fratton Park has come to a close after two-and-a-half years.

He’s one of six first-team players – along with Jordy Hiwula, Charlie Daniels. Bryn Morris, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour – who leave after the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.

Cannon was brought to Pompey for £150,000 from Rochdale in January 2019, scoring three goals in 79 appearances.

The 25-year-old paid tribute to former manager Kenny Jackett, who signed him, along with the supporters and everyone else who’s been part of his Blues journey.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @Pompey.