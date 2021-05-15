Andy Cannon sends classy message to Portsmouth fans after his departure
Andy Cannon has thanked the ‘amazing fans’ following his Pompey departure.
The midfielder’s time at Fratton Park has come to a close after two-and-a-half years.
He’s one of six first-team players – along with Jordy Hiwula, Charlie Daniels. Bryn Morris, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour – who leave after the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs.
Cannon was brought to Pompey for £150,000 from Rochdale in January 2019, scoring three goals in 79 appearances.
The 25-year-old paid tribute to former manager Kenny Jackett, who signed him, along with the supporters and everyone else who’s been part of his Blues journey.
He wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you @Pompey.
‘To Kenny Jackett bringing me to this great club, the board/owners, players and all the staff I’ve worked with along the way.... last but not least the amazing fans at this club 2 and a half years I won’t forget. Been a pleasure. All the best. AC.’