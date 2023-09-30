News you can trust since 1877
Angry Wigan faithful bemoan key factor that was at play in 2-1 defeat against Portsmouth

As Pompey fans celebrate their victory at Wigan, Latics fans have been left fuming at the performance of referee Will Finnie during today’s game.
By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:45 BST
They feel completely let down by the match official’s display during a game that saw the Blues run out 2-1 winners.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men on 49 minutes when Charlie Wyke picked up a straight red card for a challenge on Marlon Pack.

Meanwhile, there was further uproar when the home fans perceived Finnie made the wrong call again after Pack appeared to handle the ball in the Pompey penalty area.

Most Popular

That was one of three penalty decisions the hosts felt went against them.

And the consensus among Latics fans – who bombarded Finnie with a chorus of boos at the final whistle – is those and other key decisions cost their side, leaving Wigan reeling from a second straight defeat and a fourth League One loss of the season.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by Wigan supporters on X, formerly Twitter.

@Rich_Harmer: @EFL at it again with screwing the Tics.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney saw his side reduced to 10 men as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Pompey at the DW StadiumWigan boss Shaun Maloney saw his side reduced to 10 men as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Pompey at the DW Stadium
@WigansDannyB: Nothing short of a disgrace today this referee I make that 3 penalty shouts.

@SportyWigan: Dropped catch. Third umpire needed for that.

@nathancoll18: Been watching my local non leagUe team recently. #ashtontown and the standard of refereeing in miles above that of the corrupt #EFL #wafc.

@kevwafc: Not even taking into account the red card (cos I didn't see it) this is one of the most inept, one sided and bias displays of officiating I have ever seen #wafc.

@Lancsscholar: Hi @efl can you check today’s refs betting account please #WAFC.

@Jordan_wafcV2: The country brought in hung drawn and quartering for refs like this.

@PKendrickWIG: Loud cheers all round the ground as Latics get a throw-in. Yes, he’s been THAT bad.

@Danny_Bayliss: Fair enough the ref is yet again another shocker. But do not let that blind you from the absolute dribble that we've seen on the pitch today. Men against boys all over the park.

