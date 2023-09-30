Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They feel completely let down by the match official’s display during a game that saw the Blues run out 2-1 winners.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men on 49 minutes when Charlie Wyke picked up a straight red card for a challenge on Marlon Pack.

Meanwhile, there was further uproar when the home fans perceived Finnie made the wrong call again after Pack appeared to handle the ball in the Pompey penalty area.

That was one of three penalty decisions the hosts felt went against them.

And the consensus among Latics fans – who bombarded Finnie with a chorus of boos at the final whistle – is those and other key decisions cost their side, leaving Wigan reeling from a second straight defeat and a fourth League One loss of the season.

Here’s a selection of the views shared by Wigan supporters on X, formerly Twitter.

@Rich_Harmer: @EFL at it again with screwing the Tics.

@WigansDannyB: Nothing short of a disgrace today this referee I make that 3 penalty shouts.

@SportyWigan: Dropped catch. Third umpire needed for that.

@nathancoll18: Been watching my local non leagUe team recently. #ashtontown and the standard of refereeing in miles above that of the corrupt #EFL #wafc.

@kevwafc: Not even taking into account the red card (cos I didn't see it) this is one of the most inept, one sided and bias displays of officiating I have ever seen #wafc.

@Lancsscholar: Hi @efl can you check today’s refs betting account please #WAFC.

@Jordan_wafcV2: The country brought in hung drawn and quartering for refs like this.

@PKendrickWIG: Loud cheers all round the ground as Latics get a throw-in. Yes, he’s been THAT bad.