'Announce the real line-up. Bizarre team.' - Portsmouth fans react to starting XI for game at Exeter
Pompey fans on social media have been expressing their views on the Pompey starting XI to face Exeter today.
And Danny Cowley’s latest line up has got many for the Fratton faithful perplexed as they try to make sense of the team to face the Grecians.
The boss has made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 to MK Dons last time out, with Connor Ogilvie, Jay Mingi and Josh Koroma making way for Sean Raggett, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Pigott.
Ogilvie takes his place on the bench alongside Koroma – but there’s no sign of Mingi in the match-day squad, joining Dane Scarlett, Tom Lowery and Louis Thompson in missing out completely.
The latter two’s absence – despite being earmarked for returns – has drawn yet more attention.
Meanwhile, with Mingi absent, questions are being asked why Joe Morrell still can’t make the starting XI.
With so many talking points, the Pompey faithful have been in overdrive with their comments on Twitter.
Here’s a selection of the views shared...
@sampfcx: So much for Lowery and Thompson being back.
@PFCperspectives: Horrific team. Hopefully does the job though.
@DerekLewry: Clock ticking on DC, and not sure he has a selection there to do a lot today, Swanson & Morrell should be in as a minimum IMO.
@robmorris1184: I'm happy enough with that. At least he's trying something different up front.
Not keen on Tunni and Pack as a midfield 2 though as they are fairly similar.
Would like to know why Morrell isn't playing, he's gotta be fit. Stay behind Cowley, we have had loads of injuries.
@Nuttytukpfc: Where. Is. Lowery!
@Marvel_Dan_: No Scarlett??
@PaulBro94891384: Lowery & Thompson…err No!
Tunnicliffe starting Morrell on the bench, WTF. where’s Mingi as well?
Where’s Connor Ogilvie. What a poor team selection. Guess we will win now!
@greenspacesimon: What a bizarre team. DC going full scattergun in desperation.
@Jake_PFC: That midfield is grim.
Will Glanville: Now announce the real line-up.
@jamie_pfc: Pure pain. Good to see Pig though.