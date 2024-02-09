News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's incredible average away attendance in League One compares to rivals - including Barnsley, Bolton & Derby: gallery

Another 1,500-plus Pompey away support is expected at Carlisle tomorrow after the Blues sold out their allocation of tickets for the Brunton Park fixture

By Mark McMahon
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 17:43 GMT

On the pitch, there's a fascinating battle ensuing between Pompey and their League One rivals for promotion back to the Championship.

But that rivalry is not confined to the field of play, with supporters from the third tier also vying for top spot when it comes to best away attendances.

Another 1,500-plus Pompey crowd is expected at Carlisle United tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Blues have sold out their 2,000-plus ticket allocation for next month's trip to Blackpool.

That represents fantastic loyalty, but how does it compare to what the rest of the clubs in League One have to offer when it comes to away-day support?

Well, we've got our calculator out to find out - and here's what her discovered...

Away games played: 14

1. Fleetwood - 182 average

Away games played: 14

Away games played: 15.

2. Burton Albion - 293 average

Away games played: 15.

Away games played: 14.

3. Cheltenham Town - 317 average

Away games played: 14.

Away games played: 15.

4. Shrewsbury Town - 463 average

Away games played: 15.

