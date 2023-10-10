Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The out-of-favour left-back hasn’t featured in a single Blues squad this season, although is still training with John Mousinho’s first-team.

His last outing at any level was as a second-half substitute in a pre-season friendly at Gosport on July 14.

And the former £200,000 signing will not be part of Pompey’s 18-man squad for this evening’s cup encounter with League Two Gills (7.45pm).

Mousinho told The News: ‘Denver’s here, he trains every day and he has been great to have around.

‘The prevailing thought with him is we are still trying to find him somewhere to go and hopefully that works out in January.

‘It’s one of the reasons why, in some of these cup competitions, we’ve looked at the players who we think are going to be here longer term, such as Koby Mottoh, and put him in ahead of the likes of Denver.

‘It’s no slight on anyone, there’s no issue whatsoever, we want to try to work something out with Denver in terms of him being able to play football somewhere else.

Denver Hume hasn't played for Pompey since a pre-season friendly at Gosport in July. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Not non-league, from the conversations we’ve had, we do think Football League football is a realistic target for him – and that’s where he wants to go.

‘A lot of conversations are now beginning to be had with two-and-a-half months left until the window opens. It comes around really quickly.’

With the transfer window currently closed – and ruling out a non-league loan – Hume can only depart Pompey from January.

Meanwhile, Liam Vincent is bidding to make his Blues debut – after approaching two-and-a-half years on the south coast.

Now back from one-month loan at Worthing and available, he will come under consideration against Gillingham.

Mousinho added: ‘Whether Liam deserves that place is probably dependent on what is the right balance.

‘He has gone on loan to Worthing this season and we are looking to get him out again for a bit more frequent football.