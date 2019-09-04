Brandon Haunstrup was The News' man of the match against Crawley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Another confident display... did himself proud - how Portsmouth's players rated in victory over Crawley

Brandon Haunstrup was named The News’ man of the match in Pompey’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Crawley last night. 

Click through our gallery to see how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s troops… 

Two good early saves

1. Alex Bass - 7

Two good early saves
Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Got into the game after difficult first half

2. James Bolton - 7

Got into the game after difficult first half
Joe Pepler
PinPep
Buy a Photo
Minimum of fuss

3. Paul Downing - 7

Minimum of fuss
Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Very solid defensively

4. Sean Raggett - 7

Very solid defensively
Joe Pepler
PinPep
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3