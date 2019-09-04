Another confident display... did himself proud - how Portsmouth's players rated in victory over Crawley
Brandon Haunstrup was named The News’ man of the match in Pompey’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Crawley last night.
Click through our gallery to see how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s troops…
1. Alex Bass - 7
Two good early saves
2. James Bolton - 7
Got into the game after difficult first half
3. Paul Downing - 7
Minimum of fuss
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Very solid defensively
