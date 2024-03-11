Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next month could see Pompey welcome yet another record-breaking crowd inside Fratton Park since the club’s Premier League days.

The Blues have recorded two 20,000-plus attendances in recent weeks following the completion of work to the Milton End. That was helped by the impressive numbers both Reading (1,987) and Oxford United (1,282) were accompanied by for their latest trips to PO4, along with that part of the ground having greater flexibility to house home supporters.

Now those 20,303 and 20,113 totals could be exceeded for Derby County’s visit to the south coast, with the Rams boasting the division's highest average away attendance figures.

The game, which was recently moved to Tuesday, April 2, (8pm kick-off) is already sold out for Pompey fans. But with the Rams handed an allocation of 2,196 away tickets - potentially the biggest away following seen inside Fratton since Arsenal’s visit in the FA Cup in March 2020 - 2,206 supporters) - the Blues’ famous old ground is once again set to be packed to the rafters!

That’s fitting, given the potential magnitude of the game. John Mousinho’s side currently sit five points clear of Paul Warne’s troops, who now occupy second place following their 3-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Both teams will have their eyes firmly fixed on securing the League One crown and automatic promotion over the remaining nine games of the season. And with the match rearranged for live broadcast on Sky Sports, it’s going to have a huge bearing on who comes out first in the race for Championship football next season.

The fixture being shown by Sky means those not able to attend still have a means of watching the action unfold. But that can’t be said for Pompey’s other games. All remaining matches at Fratton Park, bar Tuesday night’s game against Burton, are sold out - as is the forthcoming away fixture at Peterborough. None of these matches are due to be televised.

Ticket information of Bolton (A) and Lincoln (A) is yet to be released but are fixtures that are guaranteed to be sold out quickly as the Blues remain the hottest ticket in town!