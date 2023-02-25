'Another day that's 8. Good day to be a blue' - what Portsmouth fans said after 4-0 win against Cheltenham

That’s after the Blues recorded a 4-0 home win against Cheltenham to give John Mousinho his fourth win in charge following his January arrival.

First-half goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis handed Pompey a 3-0 half-time lead, before substitute Louis Thompson rounded off the scoring late in the second period.

The scoreline was certainly welcomed by Pompey supporters. Although, with Colby Bishop missing a couple of chances, the only drawback was that a bigger winning margin wasn’t recorded.

Ah well, we can’t have it all.

Here’s what fans on Twitter said following the final whistle...

@danieledmunds4: Cheltenham really should of stuck to horse racing.

@smilersteve1: Bishop should of scored at least 2. Jacobs as well. Dale hit the bar. Another day that's 8.

The Pompey players celebrate Ronan Curtis' 26th-minute striker against Cheltenham

@Elarno11: #pompey that was fun. Genuinely could have been 9-0.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen such a shambles of a back 3 as that Cheltenham defence.

@HazzaTWood96: A thrashing at home to Cheltenham. Tunnicliffe, Crackers, Curtis and Thompson with the goals, get in.

I really hope we'll see more of this going forward to finish the season as good as we can, PUP.#

@Timmy_Foote: Well done #Pompey - enjoyed that a lot. And that lot down the road lost too. A good day to be blue!

@UncleUrdnot8291: This is what's so frustrating about watching Pompey.

We have a great squad that's capable of these big results, but we're SO inconsistent.

It's never boring being a Pompey fan, that's for sure. We're always screaming, either in joy or anger.

Up the Blues!

@GrannySnatcherr: About bloody time!!!! Now lets give it everything and push on for the play-offs! #PUP