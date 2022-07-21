And you can sense real excitement creeping into the Fratton faithful following the former Accrington striker’s believed £500,000 move to Fratton Park.
Colby represents the Blues’ seventh new arrival of the transfer window.
He’s the second striker Danny Cowley has recruited in the space of a week, with Joe Pigott added late last Friday to begin the process of filling a forward department that lacked any senior members during pre-season.
Now with the duo in place, supporters are beginning to approach the forthcoming season with greater optimism.
Here's a selection of the views shared on out Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News...
Aaron Grimble: Yeeeeeees.... Was very disappointed when this fell through originally as I think he is a quality signing, decent striker at league1 level & not a LOAN... didn't think we'd get it done but fair play PUP.
Belinda Marsh: Another great addition to the squad, feeling hopeful about this season.
David Clements: Great news, got to be 2 upfront and it's not a loan.
Nigel Ralph: That’s Fantastic news, let’s hope we play with 2 upfront. This could be really good for us PUP.
Andrew John Farndell: Welcome to The Pride Of The South Colby, a great signing for us and I think you'll do well here with our midfield feeding you.
Martin Kerr: good news, hopefully another couple strikers and a winger and the squad will be competitive!
Mick O'Shaughnessy: Finally! A great bit of news, bring on the new season, can’t wait!
Christopher Anderson: That's excellent news, and not a loan!
Things are looking up, along with Pigott, two good signings, we need a replacement for Harness to feed these two.
Chris Walker: Welcome to FP....a really good signing.
A right-winger, a centre half and another striker and this will be a complete squad - getting ready to challenge.
Plus we still have a couple of loan spaces available to bulk the squad out.
Andy Lanc's: nice very nice, hoping he plays 2 strikers as both will be a right handful in this league.