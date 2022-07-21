And you can sense real excitement creeping into the Fratton faithful following the former Accrington striker’s believed £500,000 move to Fratton Park.

Colby represents the Blues’ seventh new arrival of the transfer window.

He’s the second striker Danny Cowley has recruited in the space of a week, with Joe Pigott added late last Friday to begin the process of filling a forward department that lacked any senior members during pre-season.

Now with the duo in place, supporters are beginning to approach the forthcoming season with greater optimism.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on out Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News...

Aaron Grimble: Yeeeeeees.... Was very disappointed when this fell through originally as I think he is a quality signing, decent striker at league1 level & not a LOAN... didn't think we'd get it done but fair play PUP.

Belinda Marsh: Another great addition to the squad, feeling hopeful about this season.

Pompey fans are excited at the prospect of Colby Bishop, left, and Joe Pigott linking up at Fratton Park

David Clements: Great news, got to be 2 upfront and it's not a loan.

Nigel Ralph: That’s Fantastic news, let’s hope we play with 2 upfront. This could be really good for us PUP.

Andrew John Farndell: Welcome to The Pride Of The South Colby, a great signing for us and I think you'll do well here with our midfield feeding you.

Martin Kerr: good news, hopefully another couple strikers and a winger and the squad will be competitive!

Mick O'Shaughnessy: Finally! A great bit of news, bring on the new season, can’t wait!

Christopher Anderson: That's excellent news, and not a loan!

Things are looking up, along with Pigott, two good signings, we need a replacement for Harness to feed these two.

Chris Walker: Welcome to FP....a really good signing.

A right-winger, a centre half and another striker and this will be a complete squad - getting ready to challenge.

Plus we still have a couple of loan spaces available to bulk the squad out.