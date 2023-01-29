Another Saturday ruined by Bobby Madley! Portsmouth fans react to Peterborough loss

Another Saturday ruined by Bobby Madley. #pompey

@SStead93

Fairly ludicrous decision.

@IanDarke

Good to see the @FA @EFL Referees being consistent in that our player was just offside when the ball is played yet doesn't interfere with play at all as he and a P'boro defender fall down and we go on and score and its ruled out... Oh that's only for Rashford... got it #Pompey

@khooper8695

The point is he didn't flag so clearly not sure ....

Referee Bobby Madley is confronted by Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop following his controversial decision to rule out Pompey's goal.

@Limmy05

Bold one, but I saw enough in us today to say we will have a competitive end to our season #Pompey

@officialfournil

They are…#Pompey didn’t deserve anything from that match but the officiating this season has been nothing short of appalling.

@MrBruzon

Despite the result we had a great day following #Pompey today. Caught up with friends old & new and Sam met the new gaffer. As someone once famously said we go again. PUP.

@AndyFord33107

Hackett’s underrated and under appreciated imho. Yes he’s inconsistent and his decision making is sometimes questionable, but he often manages to affect the game off the bench and as you say he pops up with important goals/assists. Good squad player I reckon #Pompey

FrattonEnderPfc

We desperately need some creativity in our team. Compared to others we don’t create many clear chances for players. Hardly ever see a nice through ball for someone to run on and score. Been the same all season, literally just get the ball wide, cross and repeat #Pompey

@capfc11

A first EFL appearance for Harry Jewitt-White! Here's too many more, HJW!