Ronan Curtis goes close early on as Pompey claimed a superb 2-1 win over Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Another towering display'... 'That's four goals in eight days'... 'What a ball into the box'...Neil Allen's match ratings from Portsmouth 2-1 win over Peterborough

Pompey produced an eye-catching victory over Peterborough to enhance their promotion credentials.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:09 pm

The Blues came back from Jack Marriott’s fifth-minute goal with Dane Scarlett striking twice to lead them to a fifth win from their opening seven League One fixtures.

There were some excellent performances from Danny Cowley’s men – and here are our ratings...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Some shaky first-half moments with the ball at his feet, but does claim the ball very well and shrugged off receiving late blow to his head to see out the match.

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Oozes quality at right-back and uses the ball so well. Rock solid and brings such composure, with a knack of balling testing balls into the box.

3. Michael Morrison - 7

Recovered well from costly mistake when caught in possession by Jonson Clarke-Harris for Posh’s opener. After that stood up well to the task.

4. Sean Raggett - 8

Another towering display, epitomised by throwing himself on the ball and blocking it during one stoppage-time scramble in Pompey’s boss. Over his injury concerns and as good as ever.

