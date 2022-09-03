'Another towering display'... 'That's four goals in eight days'... 'What a ball into the box'...Neil Allen's match ratings from Portsmouth 2-1 win over Peterborough
Pompey produced an eye-catching victory over Peterborough to enhance their promotion credentials.
The Blues came back from Jack Marriott’s fifth-minute goal with Dane Scarlett striking twice to lead them to a fifth win from their opening seven League One fixtures.
There were some excellent performances from Danny Cowley’s men – and here are our ratings...
