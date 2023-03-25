News you can trust since 1877
Anthony Barry: The Chelsea coach admired by Portsmouth in January - now coveted by Bayern Munich

He was interesting Pompey in January – now Anthony Barry could end the season at Bayern Munich.

By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Mar 2023, 19:15 BST- 1 min read

That’s after new Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said he wanted to be reunited with the Chelsea assistant head coach in Bavaria.

Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena on Friday, with his Bundesliga return his first job after his Stamford Bridge sacking in September.

The German wants to add Barry to his backroom staff following the appointments of Arno Michels and Zsolt Low.

But whether he has much luck remains to the seen, with the ex-Blues target at Chelsea since 2020.

The News understands the 36-year-old was approached by Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes in January and asked to apply for Danny Cowley’s former job.

It’s understood the former Yeovil and Fleetwood midfielder was flattered by the League One side’s interest. However, he remained committed to the London Blues, having recently also turned down Huddersfield.

The Blues, of course, replaced Cowley with John Mousinho, who has collected 27 points from his 15 in charge.

Former Pompey managerial target Anthony Barry, right, worked with Thomas Tuchel, left, at Chelsea Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
