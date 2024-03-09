Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Chamberlain savoured a devastating victory on the biggest occasion of his blossoming career and beamed: ‘I deserve to be on this stage.’

The Waterlooville lightweight stopped reigning European champion Gavin Gwynne with a ferocious fourth-round TKO to land the vacant WBA International belt on the ‘Knockout Chaos’ card in Saudi Arabia last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chamberlain, who extended his perfect professional record to 15-0 with a vicious victory, had been afforded the star treatment in the build-up to the bout, featuring on the undercard of world star Anthony Joshua’s desert dust-up with Francis Ngannou.

And the 25-year-old nicknamed ‘Thunder’ was in no mood to let the grand opportunity pass him by in front of the watching world, adding the WBA International strap to the IBF European title he already held.

Chamberlain landed a succession of hurtful shots in the opening leaving experienced Gwynne with a bruised closing eye, which was ruled to be a clash of heads. The ABA champion continued the onslaught before a flurry of blows left his Welsh opponent on the ropes with the contest over in the fourth as the towel came in from Gwynne's corner.

The Purbrook-based stylist was afforded a huge opportunity after a person invite from his excellency, Turki Alishakh – boxing’s most powerful man – to perform on the bumper Saudi card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chamberlain said: ‘You know what, coming out to them fireworks, sparklers, honestly, it’s something that you’ve just got to take in. I enjoyed everyone moment of it.

‘I’ve worked, I’m forever grateful, I truly believe I deserve to be here.

Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain lands on Wales' European champion Gavin Gwynne with an uppercut. Pic: Queensbury

Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain lands a stiff jab on Gavin Gwynne

Pompey's Mark Chamberlain celebrates his win over Gavin Gwynne in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last night.

‘

(I’m) absolutely over the moon. I came out here saying I wanted to make a statement and I delivered.

'I hope I made everybody at home – friends, family, supporters, everyone happy. It makes all the hard work, time money, everything that everyone puts into me so I can do what I love - I hope I made everyone happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chamberlain continued: ‘It’s (been) amazing (Saudi experience). I’ve been here and week now and they treat you like royalty out here, from the minute we got off the plane to fight night.