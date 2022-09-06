Anticipated 10 international call-ups set to see League One clash between Portsmouth and Bolton postponed
Pompey’s encounter with Bolton is set to be postponed – with potentially 10 international call-ups between them.
The Blue are scheduled to host Ian Evatt’s team in League One on Saturday, September 24.
However, that match coincides with the first international break of the campaign.
As a consequence, Pompey have taken the unusual step of issuing a statement advising supporters that the fixture is in doubt.
Although a number of internationals have received provisional notifications, confirmed call-ups are unlikely to happen until 8-10 days before the game.
Nonetheless, with a fixture able to be postponed if at least three players at a club are missing through international recognition, it’s a threshold both Pompey and Bolton are expected to meet.
International regulars in the Blues’ squad are Joe Morrell (Wales), Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) and Josh Griffiths (England under-21s).
In addition, England under-19 striker Dane Scarlett may now qualify for the under-20 age group, yet, regardless, will be receiving some kind of call-up.
As well of those four, an outsider could be Blues reserve keeper Josh Oluwayemi, who has attended Nigeria training camps in the past, without having made an appearance.
Elsewhere in the squad, Haji Mnoga (Tanzania), Harry Jewitt-White (Wales under-18s) and Alfie Bridgman (Malta under-19s) are presently on loan away from Fratton Park.
Therefore their potential international absences do not affect Pompey’s first-team criteria to call the match off.
As for Bolton, their likely call-ups are James Trafford (England under-21s), Amadou Bakayoko (Sierra Leone), Dion Charles (Northern Ireland), Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland), Owen Beck (Wales under-21s) and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Iceland).
The Trotters are presently eighth in League One, following three wins in their opening seven matches.
Pompey’s statement said: ‘Bolton have made us aware that although they are currently short of the three required call-ups, they do anticipate reaching this threshold, while a number of Pompey players have already received provisional, but not confirmed, call-ups.
‘However, games cannot be called off until the full squads have been confirmed and provisional call-ups do not count under the EFL ruling.
‘Confirmed call-ups are not likely to happen until around 8-10 days before the fixture, but fans should be aware ahead of purchasing tickets or booking transport.
‘We hope this update is useful to supporters and will provide an update when we receive further details. Thank you all for your continued backing.’