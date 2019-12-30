It’s been a switch in positions that hasn’t been easy for him.

But Anton Walkes insists he'll continue to take his opportunity at left-back after his recent eye-catching performances.

With both Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup sidelined with respective Achilles and knee injuries, the former Spurs man has deputised in the past four games.

By his own admission, he began in the role rusty before delivering a fine display in Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Wycombe on Boxing Day.

Despite the Blues falling to a 3-1 defeat at MK Dons yesterday, Walkes performed with plenty of credit down the left flank.

With Brown and Haunstrup both earmarked to return at the end of January, the 22-year-old will at least continue in the position until then.

Anton Walkes has been operating at left-back for Pompey in recent games

And he’ll continue to rise to the challenge.

Walkes said: ‘I wouldn't say it's been easy. I'd say it's definitely harder than any other position that I have played in.

‘But I am up for a challenge and need to do the best for the team right now.

‘Of course it's difficult to adapt, especially going from the right-hand side of the pitch to the left. That's been difficult because of how you're used to defending with your body, although there are no real excuses.

Pompey's Anton Walkes is brought down by Conor McGrandles during Pompey's loss to MK Dons. Picture: Nigel Keene

‘I've got an opportunity to be playing and I'll take it with both hands.

‘I'm not looking that far down the line )when Brown and Haunstrup will be fit). They'll get back when they get back.

‘If things are going in our favour then I don't see why things should change. That's just how football works but we have to take it game by game and start the new year well at Gillingham.

‘While I'm playing, I need to make sure I'm giving 100 per cent and improving.

‘Partnerships come with games and a bit of momentum behind you.

‘At first, I started off a bit rusty and I think everyone could see that. Now we are working a bit more together in training and you're starting to see that on the pitch

‘A few times I've got round Ronan (Curtis) and got crosses in but we need to make sure we're making it count in the final third and get some results.’

It was Walkes’ cross which led to Ronan Curtis’ stoppage-time consolation goal against MK Dons.

His left-footed delivery was headed back across goal by James Bolton, with the Irishman nodding in for his eighth goal in nine games.

It’s been an area Walkes has made a marked improvement in recent matches and he’ll continue to work on it.

He added: ‘I've got a left foot to use and I wouldn't shy away from using it.

‘You always have to make sure you're improving on these things and can't just turn up for games.’