Anton Walkes impressed with new-look Portsmouth defence against Stevenage

Anton Walkes was impressed with the defensive resilience of Pompey’s much-changed back four.

The Blues secured a 1-0 victory at Stevenage this afternoon, Ronan Curtis netting in a lacklustre performance.

While Ross McCrorie was outstanding on his second outing, Kenny Jackett’s rejigged rearguard also caught the eye.

Pompey’s boss opted for a new central-defensive partnership, with Tom Naylor switching from midfield to line-up alongside Paul Downing.

That meant Sean Raggett and Christian Burgess named on the bench, serving as unused substitutes.

Walkes, with James Bolton still out injured, once more featured at right-back, even hitting the bar in the second half.

And the former Spurs man was pleased how the defensive unit performed against the League Two outfit.

Walkes said: ‘It’s another tough game against a very decent opposition and it was good to get 90 minutes in the tank personally – and collectively it’s another win.

‘It’s another step in the right direction in terms of being ready for the new season.

‘It wasn’t the greatest of matches but that’s football, I don’t think we are going to pick faults in the game too much, it’s a win.

‘As a defensive unit, we are happy we got a clean sheet.

‘We were almost the division’s highest scorers last season, so I know we’re not short of goals. Defensively we are making sure we are secure and working on it.

‘We are in good rhythm right now.’