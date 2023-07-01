The man who is generating constant headlines as the summer’s big transfer story as he departs West Ham, has told how he used to visit the area as a youngster and turn out in summer tournaments.

It was Rice’s relationship with Mason Mount which provided the connection, with the pair friends as they came through the academy ranks at Chelsea.

That led to the 24-year-old linking up with the former Purbrook Park pupil’s dad Tony, as he entered stellar team’s into competitions where they enjoyed a fair amount of success.

The man who was being touted for a move to Manchester City before they left the path clear for Arsenal to potentially complete a British record £105m move, has come a long way since those days.

But Rice still has fond memories of those occasions in competitions around our communities, with Mount playing football for the likes of Boarhunt Rovers and United Services on the local scene.

Speaking to BT Sport alongside Mount while on England duty, Rice explained: I used to go on the Sunday and his (Mount’s) dad would be the manager and put a little team together for the tournament.

‘It would be me, Mase, maybe a few others from Chelsea and a few of his mates from Portsmouth.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice played football together in the Portsmouth area. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images ).

‘Honestly it was so competitive, but it was those fun tournaments where there was loads of games going on.

‘There would be things like who could kick it the hardest, those types of games off to the side of the pitch!

‘Every tournament we’d go on he (Mount) was player of the tournament by far.

