News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Arsenal and Manchester City linked man’s surprise Portsmouth links revealed as he leaves West Ham United and becomes most expensive British footballer in history

Declan Rice has revealed his unlikely link to the Pompey football scene.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 17:18 BST

The man who is generating constant headlines as the summer’s big transfer story as he departs West Ham, has told how he used to visit the area as a youngster and turn out in summer tournaments.

It was Rice’s relationship with Mason Mount which provided the connection, with the pair friends as they came through the academy ranks at Chelsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That led to the 24-year-old linking up with the former Purbrook Park pupil’s dad Tony, as he entered stellar team’s into competitions where they enjoyed a fair amount of success.

Most Popular

The man who was being touted for a move to Manchester City before they left the path clear for Arsenal to potentially complete a British record £105m move, has come a long way since those days.

But Rice still has fond memories of those occasions in competitions around our communities, with Mount playing football for the likes of Boarhunt Rovers and United Services on the local scene.

Speaking to BT Sport alongside Mount while on England duty, Rice explained: I used to go on the Sunday and his (Mount’s) dad would be the manager and put a little team together for the tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It would be me, Mase, maybe a few others from Chelsea and a few of his mates from Portsmouth.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice played football together in the Portsmouth area. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images ).Mason Mount and Declan Rice played football together in the Portsmouth area. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images ).
Mason Mount and Declan Rice played football together in the Portsmouth area. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images ).

‘Honestly it was so competitive, but it was those fun tournaments where there was loads of games going on.

‘There would be things like who could kick it the hardest, those types of games off to the side of the pitch!

‘Every tournament we’d go on he (Mount) was player of the tournament by far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We were all similar (quality) but if we didn’t have you (Mount) we wouldn’t win the tournaments! In the midfield he’d run stuff for fun!’

Read More
He rose to prominence after leaving Pompey - but could now face years in prison.
Related topics:Declan RiceWest Ham UnitedMason MountPompeyManchester CityArsenalPortsmouth