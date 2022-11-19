Arsenal arrival lays down Portsmouth challenge after Derby County frustration

But the Pompey defender knows his team need to find the balance between defensive resolve and attacking threat to get their season motoring.

Danny Cowley’s men picked up their first clean sheet in six games in the 0-0 draw against the Rams at Fratton Park.

Frustratingly, however, they failed to find the back of the net for the first tine in seven outings against the Rams.

After conceding some avoidable goals of late, the summer arrival from Arsenal saw positives in keeping Paul Warne’s side at bay.

But Swanson can see Pompey need to get the balance right with causing problems on the front foot.

The 22-year-old is confident his team will find the solutions to that challenge.

He said: ‘I thought we were the better side and we were on top for most of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Swanson

‘The cheap goals in recent games have been costly.

‘We managed to stop that but haven’t been able to put the ball in the net.

‘We were creating chances, but just not that clearcut chance that we could take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The outcome is another draw and that is disappointing.

‘We need to look at ourselves and turn these draws into wins. It’s on us.

‘In the last couple of games we’ve conceded cheap goals which let us down.

‘But this time we didn’t create enough chances to score and that’s how it’s been at times this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There needs to be a little bit more quality, but it’s a long season and I think the chances will come.

‘A draw is disappointing, but I’m confident we will get there.’

Despite some frustration over the draw, it’s now a run of 21 games since Pompey last lost at Fratton Park.

That loss came against Charlton at the end of January, although it is also five League One draws on the spin at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last home League One success came against Peterborough on September 3 - 11 weeks ago.

Swanson noted, however, the Pompey fans were with their team as they responded to their side asking questions of Derby after the break.

He said: ‘The crowd stayed with us and we know that will be the case.

‘We have to make sure this is a place that no one wants to come to.

Advertisement Hide Ad