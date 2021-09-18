Miguel Azeez is handed his first Pompey appearance in today's encounter with Cambridge United. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The Blues’ head coach has dropped Kieron Freeman, Joe Morrell, John Marquis and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild for today’s clash with Cambridge United.

In addition, Clark Robertson is missing through injury, making it five alterations to the side which last week lost 1-0 at MK Dons.

That means starts for Mahlon Romeo, Paul Downing, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison and Ronan Curtis.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Azeez, it represents a Pompey debut since his arrival on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, with Connor Ogilvie collecting an injury in the week, Downing is chosen to replace Robertson as Sean Raggett’s centre-half partner.

However, there is once again no place in the 18-man squad for Michael Jacobs and Gassan Ahadme.

Elsewhere, former Pompey player Adam May starts for Cambridge.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Azeez, Curtis, Harness, Harrison.