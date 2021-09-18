Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez handed Portsmouth debut as Danny Cowley makes five changes against Cambridge United
Danny Cowley has swung the axe with five changes designed to reinvigorate Pompey.
The Blues’ head coach has dropped Kieron Freeman, Joe Morrell, John Marquis and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild for today’s clash with Cambridge United.
In addition, Clark Robertson is missing through injury, making it five alterations to the side which last week lost 1-0 at MK Dons.
That means starts for Mahlon Romeo, Paul Downing, Miguel Azeez, Ellis Harrison and Ronan Curtis.
For Azeez, it represents a Pompey debut since his arrival on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
Meanwhile, with Connor Ogilvie collecting an injury in the week, Downing is chosen to replace Robertson as Sean Raggett’s centre-half partner.
However, there is once again no place in the 18-man squad for Michael Jacobs and Gassan Ahadme.
Elsewhere, former Pompey player Adam May starts for Cambridge.
Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Azeez, Curtis, Harness, Harrison.
Subs: Bass, Marquis, Freeman, Morrell, Thompson, Hackett-Fairchild, Hirst.