Arsenal midfielder's no-nonsense view as he demands Portsmouth response against Sheffield Wednesday after Harrogate FA Cup humbling

And the Arsenal midfielder demanded a response from his loan side against Sheffield Wednesday, after their deserved 2-1 loss to Harrogate.

Azeez came into the starting XI against Simon Weaver’s side, but couldn’t stop them nicking the game at the death to make it to the third round for the first time in their history.

It means an end to Pompey’s six-game winning run and nine-game unbeaten streak.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Azeez

Danny Cowley’s side couldn’t argue at coming off second best, as the League Two side carved out a string of late chances.

Azeez acknowledged that fact, but feels the onus is on Pompey to put the loss right moving forward.

He said: ‘There’s no complaints, but I can’t blame anyone.

‘We lost the game and we just have to bounce back on Tuesday.

‘There’s disappointment, but we can’t dwell.

‘We’re not in the FA Cup anymore but we can’t dwell on that. We just have to look to Tuesday in the league.’

Pompey had the better of the first half, but couldn’t quite find their fluency in the final third.

Much of the second half was of little consequence, before the visitors put their foot on the gas late on.

A number of chances went begging before Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond poked home his late, late winner.

Azeez felt Pompey’s own errors led to their downfall.

He added: ‘I feel like it was a competitive game throughout the 90 minutes.

‘It was just mistakes on our end which led to the goals.

‘I feel like every team poses different threats to us, but we are more than capable of dealing with them.