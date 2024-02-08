Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s 'best player' is set for a return to training next week.

Zak Swanson is nearing a first-team comeback after nearly two months out following groin surgery.

And John Mousinho believes the Blues will be welcoming back a player who’s often been his team’s standout operator when on the pitch this term.

The Arsenal signing has been limited to 14 appearances this term, with another op required after going under the knife for a hernia problem last season.

Now those issues are hopefully a thing of the past, with Mousinho hopeful about the outlook for the right-back.

He said: ‘Zak’s doing well and really close to a return to full training - we hope he’ll be back in modified training with the first-team group next week.

‘He’s training out on the grass with the S&C team and doing really well.

‘It’s a real positive because we’re going to have him for at least a couple of months towards the back end of the season.

‘It’s good to say we have a ‘Pompey injury boost’ - it is a Pompey injury boost, too.

‘Zak’s hardly featured this season but when he has it feels like 90 per cent of the time he’s been our best player.’

Mousinho’s aim for Swanson now is to get his fitness back to a level where he’s challenge Joe Rafferty for his place over the remainder of the season - and producing some of his eye-catching displays this term.

He added: ‘Some of the performances Zak’s put in have been excellent. Some that spring to mind are Derby away, given what he knew about his mum at the time.

‘Then coming back from that and continuing to push Joe Rafferty, coming into the side at Cambridge and doing really well in the Cups.

‘He was always pushing to get into the side, so it was a real blow after that AFC Wimbledon game, he had to go under the knife.

‘So hopefully we get Zak back and we get him back for the rest of the season this time. That will be a boost for us.

‘Our demand is he gets into good enough shape to push for a place. That would be my take.

‘He needs to get back strong and fit - and then push for a place in the side. He’s more than capable of doing that.