There's been some special nights under the Fratton lights - including the night Pompey became Division One champions in 2003.

Arsenal silenced, Manchester United mauled, Tottenham Hotspur tamed and Nottingham Forest felled: relive Portsmouth's greatest Fratton Park memories - with pictures

They are the memories etched eternally in Pompey folklore.

By Jordan Cross
24 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:42pm

The afternoons and nights at Fratton Park we will never forget and continue to stir our emotions to this day.

We asked you to name your favourite occasions at PO4 and, as ever, you’ve delivered some belting occasions to savour.

So relive those special clashes when the grand, old girl was at her very finest.

1. Pompey 2 Manchester United 0

Linvoy Primus taming Wayne Rooney in a win over a United side who were certainly among the strongest of the Sir Alex Ferguson era. A 2-0 win as Matt Taylor and Rio Ferdinand's own goal do the damage.

2. Pompey 1 Stockport 0

The famous 1998 'wall of noise' game as 8,622 incessantly roar on their side with endless chants of 'Alan Ball's blue and white army'. Steve Claridge's goal is enough for the rock bottom Blues and the win sparks a run of four wins and a draw which helps them to secure safety on the final day.

3. Pompey 6 Cheltenham 1

Pompey run riot on the final day on the 2016-17 season as Paul Cook's side claim the title after being top for just 34 minutes all season.

4. Pompey 3 Sheffield United 0

The day all the pain and uncertainty of Pompey's fight for survival came to successful end in 2013. Fan ownership was confirmed as the club exited administration and play-off hopefuls Sheffield United were sent packing with a 3-0 success at PO4.

