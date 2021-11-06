Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez handed chance to impress as Portsmouth go strong against Harrow Borough in FA Cup
Danny Cowley makes two changes as he sticks to his pledge to field a strong side against Harrow Borough.
The non-league club today visit Fratton Park in the FA Cup’s first round on the back of six straight wins.
And they will come up against a Blues team which has not been subjected to rotation or the desire to rest first-team regulars.
Shaun Williams and Miguel Azeez are both recalled for the encounter, coming in for Louis Thompson and Reeco Hackett.
For Azeez, it’s his second Pompey start – and third outing overall – since arriving on a season-long loan from Arsenal in August.
They represent the only alterations to the side which drew 1-1 with Cheltenham in League One on Tuesday evening.
With the FA Cup allowing the bench to be extended to nine players, with five substitutions, Academy pair Harvey Hughes and Harry Jewitt-White have been added.
Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Harness, Azeez, Curtis, Marquis.
Subs: Bass, Freeman, Hughes, Thompson, Jewitt-White, Ahadme, Hackett, Hirst, Jacobs.
