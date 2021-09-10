Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez spells out his Portsmouth ambition which will go down well with Fratton faithful

The highly-rated 18-year-old joined the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal at the end of August and has admitted his focus is on taking the club back to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

Azeez made the move to Fratton Park after serving as captain of Arsenal’s under-23s.

The 2021-22 League One campaign will be his first taste of regular senior football.

And he intends to make it memorable for both himself and his new employers.

Azeez said: ‘My main target is to get the team promoted this season.

‘I do have many personal targets but the main one would be to get the team promoted to the Championship.’

The midfielder has continually played in higher age groups throughout his time with the Gunners’ academy, after making his under-18s debut at the age of 14.

Miguel Azeez is targeting promotion to the Championship with Pompey this season. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The England under-20 international believes he’s been able to flourish against older players due to his mentality – and he believes such experiences will serve him well at Fratton Park.

‘For me, I always go into games with the belief that I’m good enough to be at the level I’m playing at,’ he said.

‘The main thing I’ve always had is confidence in myself, I know what I can do on the pitch so I try to take that into each game.’

Azeez’s versatility made him one of Cowley’s top summer targets, and the youngster explained what the Pompey fans can expect from him.

He added: ‘I’m the type of midfielder that likes to score goals and register assists.

‘I really like to express myself in front of fans, and I hope to make the fans enjoy watching me.

‘I’d also say I’m a quite selfless player as well, but I look to score goals and get assists.

‘I know if I train very well and hard consistently, while keeping my professionalism high, I’ll get a chance.