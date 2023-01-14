Pompey lost 3-0 at Bolton Wanderers today to drop to 15th in the League One table

And just like the nine most recent League One games before today’s loss at the Trotters, there’s little to enthuse the Fratton faithful who now see their side sit 15th in the table with one win in 15 third-tier outings.

Here’s a selection of the views shared…

@willgershkoff: 80% of this squad can go seriously not good enough. 1000 fans going 10 hours round trip to watch us play with 1 win in 15 league matches now during a cost of living crisis. @Michael_Eisner, @eric_eisner give us something to celebrate with a manager and back them or sell up.

@Matt25Smithers: If this doesn’t make them speed up getting the manager in then I don’t know what will.

@Limmy05: As bad as it gets.

@FPL_Shinobi: Embarrassing. No back bone in the squad. We deserve to be relegated at this rate.

@bericszn: Give us some players for the love of god. This lot have given up, some of them don’t deserve to be here in the first place.

@DaveBastable17: Pay peanuts get monkeys, serious problems at the club from top to bottom, need a massive clear out. Players should be ashamed of themselves. Disappointed but not surprised I suppose.

@ELilliLDWorman: Not even short of confidence, short of ability, creativity & ambition.

@jackchapman_PFC: Embarrassing, lacklustre, what a disaster this season is turning out. Season is over.

@FootballPrinted: This season is a write off unfortunately.

@jackedwards77: Cowleys were not the problem! The players are! Eisners it time to shape up! Sorry I think the fans were too quick to point fingers!