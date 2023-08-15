Atlanta Primus - daughter of Portsmouth legend Linvoy - signs for Southampton

But now the name Primus will be on the back of a Southampton shirt this season.

That’s after Atlanta Primus - the daughter of Fratton Park legend Linvoy - signed for the Saints’ Women’s team ahead of their 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The 26-year-old, who has just returned from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she was representing Jamaica, has joined from London City Lionesses.

Atlanta Primus - the daughter of Pompey legend Linvoy Primus - has signed for Southampton Women Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Primus spent three seasons with The Pride, making 48 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

She played all four of the Raggae Girls’ games Down Under as they progressed to the last 16 of the competition.

‘I’m super excited to be here,’ Primus told the Saints website.

‘I’ve been watching Southampton from a far for a little while now. This is home for me, I grew up locally.

‘And, yeah, just everything about it, from the staff to the players, I think there’s something special here and I wanted to be a part of that. You know, like facility-wise. It was more about the people, doing the right things and I spoke to Marieanne (Spacey-Cale, manager) a couple of times and always had good conversations and I’ve heard great things about the team, about the club, the staff, everyone.

‘To be apart of it is something special and I’m super excited for the future.’

Dad Linvoy made 219 appearances for Pompey between 2000 and 2009 after arriving on a free transfer from Reading.