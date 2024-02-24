Attacker returns from injury to boost Portsmouth for trip to Charlton
Myles Peart-Harris returns to Pompey duty at Charlton.
However, the Brentford loanee must settle for a place on the bench as John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon's fixture.
Peart-Harris missed last Saturday's 4-1 victory over Reading with a thigh injury, and was replaced by Callum Lang.
Lang, who netted in that important win, retains his place in the number 10 role at The Valley, flanked by Abu Kamara and Paddy Lane.
Instead Peart-Harris replaces Gavin Whyte among the substitutes, representing the sole alteration to the 18-man squad on duty against Reading.
Tom Lowery, Zak Swanson, Ben Stevenson and Tino Anjorin remain sidelined by injury, with others ruled out of the season.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Sparkes, Towler, Yengi, Martin, Peart-Harris, Saydee.