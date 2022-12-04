Attacking creativity strangled by role... Had a dreadful game... Man of the match by default... - Neil Allen's player ratings for Portsmouth 2-0 loss at Wycombe
Pompey put in a dismal display to lose 2-0 at promotion rivals Wycombe in a televised contest.
In what was arguably the Blues’ worst performance of the season, they failed to find a way back after going in at half-time 1-0 down following a dreadful opening 45 minutes.
Barely any player came out of the Adams Park fixture with any credit – and here are our ratings…..
Page 1 of 5