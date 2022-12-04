News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Dane Scarlett leads a Pompey attack in the 2-0 defeat at Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Attacking creativity strangled by role... Had a dreadful game... Man of the match by default... - Neil Allen's player ratings for Portsmouth 2-0 loss at Wycombe

Pompey put in a dismal display to lose 2-0 at promotion rivals Wycombe in a televised contest.

By Neil Allen
7 hours ago

In what was arguably the Blues’ worst performance of the season, they failed to find a way back after going in at half-time 1-0 down following a dreadful opening 45 minutes.

Barely any player came out of the Adams Park fixture with any credit – and here are our ratings…..

1. Josh Griffiths - 6 - MOM

A couple of good stops in the second half. One of the few that can escape too much criticism. Man of the match by default.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

2. Michael Morrison - 4

(Replaced by Josh Koroma on 84 mins) Troubled at times in a back three that creaked and looked vulnerable throughout. Not a good day for defenders.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 4

Seems to be flailing in a back three after performing so well in one last season. Real lack of communication between all of back three.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - 5

Pick of the defenders and put a good ball in for Scarlett, but another who puzzlingly looked uncertain in a back three.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Neil AllenPortsmouthWycombeBlues