News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Christian Saydee attempts to drive Pompey forward against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesChristian Saydee attempts to drive Pompey forward against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Christian Saydee attempts to drive Pompey forward against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Attacking masterclass', 'Struggled to spark', 'Huge favourite': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Port Vale

Table-topping Pompey maintained their promotion drive, yet didn’t have it all their own way against Port Vale.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST

The Blues started poorly and were fortunate to get to half-time goalless, with the visitors hitting the post and wasting several great opportunities.

However, they stepped up their game considerably after the break, with man-of-the-match Colby Bishop scoring twice in five minutes to secure a 2-0 victory.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Will have been relieved to see Ojo’s early shot strike the post and there were a couple of other Vale chances in a poor first half for the Blues. Yet overall was barely challenged, particularly in the second half, although he did make one diving save.

1. Will Norris - 7

Will have been relieved to see Ojo’s early shot strike the post and there were a couple of other Vale chances in a poor first half for the Blues. Yet overall was barely challenged, particularly in the second half, although he did make one diving save. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Claimed another assist this season when his half-volley was turned home by Bishop at close range. Always an attacking outlet down the right but defensively an absolute rock.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Claimed another assist this season when his half-volley was turned home by Bishop at close range. Always an attacking outlet down the right but defensively an absolute rock. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Inevitably doesn’t have Poole’s range of passion or ability to drive up the pitch, so recall impacted on Pompey’s use of the ball from the back. But defensively still a superb performer at this level and wasn’t found wanting. Garrity cleared a second-half header off the line.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Inevitably doesn’t have Poole’s range of passion or ability to drive up the pitch, so recall impacted on Pompey’s use of the ball from the back. But defensively still a superb performer at this level and wasn’t found wanting. Garrity cleared a second-half header off the line. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Amid a poor first half, was one of the few maintaining any sorts of standards, thankfully. In absence of Poole, took responsibility for distribution from the back and, somehow, seems to grow with each game.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Amid a poor first half, was one of the few maintaining any sorts of standards, thankfully. In absence of Poole, took responsibility for distribution from the back and, somehow, seems to grow with each game. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BluesPort ValePortsmouthPompeyNeil Allen