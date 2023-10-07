Table-topping Pompey maintained their promotion drive, yet didn’t have it all their own way against Port Vale.
The Blues started poorly and were fortunate to get to half-time goalless, with the visitors hitting the post and wasting several great opportunities.
However, they stepped up their game considerably after the break, with man-of-the-match Colby Bishop scoring twice in five minutes to secure a 2-0 victory.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Will have been relieved to see Ojo’s early shot strike the post and there were a couple of other Vale chances in a poor first half for the Blues. Yet overall was barely challenged, particularly in the second half, although he did make one diving save. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Claimed another assist this season when his half-volley was turned home by Bishop at close range. Always an attacking outlet down the right but defensively an absolute rock. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Inevitably doesn’t have Poole’s range of passion or ability to drive up the pitch, so recall impacted on Pompey’s use of the ball from the back. But defensively still a superb performer at this level and wasn’t found wanting. Garrity cleared a second-half header off the line. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Amid a poor first half, was one of the few maintaining any sorts of standards, thankfully. In absence of Poole, took responsibility for distribution from the back and, somehow, seems to grow with each game. Photo: Jason Brown