Attacking pair handed Portsmouth recalls as John Mousinho makes changes against Cheltenham
John Mousinho has made two changes to his Pompey side against Cheltenham.
Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs are both promoted from the bench to make the Blues’ starting XI this afternoon.
They replace Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett, with the latter not in the 18-man squad, for reasons not yet clear.
Still, for Curtis it’s reward following a favourable impact as a substitute at Lincoln last weekend, despite the goalless draw.
Elsewhere, Joe Rafferty continues at right-back, with Di’Shon Bernard on the bench and Zak Swanson injured.
Tom Lowery, Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi and Marlon Pack are still missing.
Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Jacobs, Curtis, Dale, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Bernard, Hume, Thompson, Lane, Pigott, Scarlett.