Aussie goal hero earns full Portsmouth bow as boss shakes up side at Forest Green

John Mousinho rings the changes as Pompey aim to register their first win of the season at Forest Green in the Carabao Cup.
By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read

Mousinho makes 10 switches from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, with eight full debuts and four debuts at New Lawn.

Kusini Yengi starts after his late, late goal at Fratton Park as does Christian Saydee following his second half man-of-the-match display.

Ryan Schofield, Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Terry Devlin, Ben Stephenson and Abu Kamara are the other new faces starting against the League Two side.

Kusini Yengi makes his full Pompey debut at Forest Green.
Yesterday’s signing, Alex Robertson, has to settle for a place on the bench after his arrival from Manchester City yesterday.

There’s also a place on the bench for Academy youngster Koby Mottoh.

Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Devlin, Stephenson, Whyte, Saydee, Kamara, Yengi.

Subs: Norris, Rafferty, Towler, Ogilvie, Poole, Morrell, Robertson, Mottoh, Bishop.

